Coimbatore (TN), Mar 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday within 24 hours in connection with the murder of a Bihar man over personal issues, police said.

The crime was related to personal issues between the alleged perpetrator and the deceased, and is unconnected with the recent rumours about migrant workers allegedly being attacked in Tamil Nadu, investigation revealed.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Choudhary of Bihar, working in a private firm in Mathapalayam. He was found dead in a pit at Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts of city on Monday.

In the wake of the rumours of attacks on migrant workers, District Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan formed six special teams to investigate the murder. However, the probe revealed that it was unconnected to the migrants' issue.

Choudhary's wife had left him a few months ago and was living with his cousin Mukesh Shani, a construction worker. Though Choudhary tried to pacify his wife to come back house, she refused. Knowing this, Mukesh decided to finish off Choudhary, police said.

Mukesh along with his colleague Kupendran invited Choudhary to a nearby bar, where Choudhary picked up quarrel over his wife. In a fit of anger, Mukesh and Kupendran assaulted and strangled Choudhary with his lungi, which led to his death. They then dumped the body in a pit, police said.

Both of them were arrested today and lodged in jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)