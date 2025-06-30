Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rainfall activity is likely to increase in most parts of eastern Rajasthan from July 1, and monsoon will remain active for the next week, the local meteorological office said on Monday.

An official stated that a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal region. It is likely to gradually move towards Jharkhand in the next two days.

"Due to it, there is a strong possibility of an increase in rain activities in most parts of eastern Rajasthan from July 1, and monsoon will remain active for the next one week," Jaipur Met office director Radheyshyam Sharma said.

He also said that there is a strong possibility of increased rainfall in some parts of western Rajasthan from July 2.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm today, no significant rainfall was recorded in prominent cities of the state.

With 40.3 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was recorded as the hottest place in the state, followed by 38.3 degrees in Bikaner and 38 degrees in Jaisalmer.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, light to moderate rain was recorded at some places in the state, along with cloudy weather and heavy rain was observed at some places.

The highest rainfall of 85.1 mm was recorded in Churu. Various places recorded 10 and 70 mm rain during the period.

