Latest News | ECI Orders Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in J-K

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

A notice by J&K's chief electoral officer said the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is October 27, Friday. Claims and objections can be filed between October 27 and December 9.

Last date for disposal of claims and objections is December 26, and for final publication of electoral roll is January 5, 2024, the notice said.

Special campaign dates are November 4 , November 5, November 18 and November 19, the spokesman said.

“The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls-2024 will be available at District Headquarters/Tehsil Offices/Offices of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations/ Booth Level Officers at Polling Station level and on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K (ceojk.nic.in.) for the information of all concerned," the notice said.

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the schedule mentioned above, it adds.

The notice said that all individuals 18 years of age or above as on January 1, 2024 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing 'Form No. 6' used for registration of new electors.

It added that 'Form-7' can be used for objections to proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing electoral roll, 'Form-8' can be used for correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disability. 'Form 6B' can be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors, it said.

The notice also said all those who will attain the age of eligibility on the remaining three qualifying dates i.e. April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2024 can also submit their advance claims, and the forms and draft electoral roll can be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in.

The notice said claims and objections can be filled both online as well as offline. For online filing of claims and objections, one can log on to Voter's Service Portal (voterseci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA) and for offline mode, the concerned BLO/AERO/ERO can be contacted, it said.

The notice added that all the stakeholders are requested to participate in the revision exercise in order to ensure that maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the electoral rolls.

