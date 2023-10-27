The Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 1, as the state came into existence on this day. Andhra Pradesh is a state in the southern coastal region of India and is often called the “Food Bowl of the South.” It is the seventh-largest state and the tenth-most populous state of India.

The state came into existence on November 1, 1956, after years of clamour for merging the Telugu-speaking regions of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with Andhra state, and this day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the state’s formation. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 will fall on Wednesday, November 1. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Marks the Formation of Telangana State.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023: History & Significance

The state of Andhra Pradesh came into existence in 1956. During the colonial period, Andhra Pradesh was a part of the Madras Province. The carving of the new state, which is the regions of Rayalaseema and Andhra, took place in 1953. In 1956, Telangana was added, and Andhra Pradesh came into existence. However, growing demand for a separate state of Telangana resulted in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of Telangana state, then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu announced June 2 as the state formation day, announcing Nava Nirman Deeksha to be observed every year from June 2 to June 8. That has changed after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office and the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is again celebrated on November 1.

Cultural programmes are organised on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, and the Chief Minister of the state receives the guard of honour from police personnel and then unfurls the tricolour. People also pay tribute to Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of Andhra in 1953.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).