New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) on Wednesday said all efforts are being made to resolve issues faced in Tadkeshwar and Bhavnagar lignite projects.

The company has been facing issues such as stoppage of work at the Tadkeshwar-Surat lignite project due to mine sliding and capacity limitations at the Bhavnagar lignite project.

The management is leaving no stone unturned to improve the efficiency of wind projects, GMDC said in a statement.

The PSU "recorded the highest-ever profits in 9MFY23 at Rs 1,040 crore; which can be attributed to a change in strategies, focus on pricing and elimination of bottlenecks with improved operational efficiencies," it said.

The previously reported highest profit at Rs 904 crore was during FY13.

This increase shows the company is growing and will continue its good performance in the future.

With new initiatives being introduced, the sales division is being completely revamped and piloted in a new direction.

Introduction of dynamic pricing, the new categorisation of customers for better targeting, geographically rational allocation and allocation based on better customer engagement have resulted in better utilisation and 10 per cent better realisations.

