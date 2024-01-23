New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) EKI Energy on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.33 crore for the December 2023 quarter on lower revenues.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, a BSE filing showed.

The company's total income dipped to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter from Rs 403.06 crore a year ago.

