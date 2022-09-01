New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in tractor sales at 6,111 units for August 2022.

The company sold 5,693 tractors in the year-ago same period.

Also Read | Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays Unveiled, Check Details Here.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 5,308 units as against 4,920 units in August last year, up 8 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exports increased 4 per cent to 803 units from 773 tractors sold in August last year.

Also Read | Samsung Announces New Gaming Monitor 'Odyssey OLED G8' That Doesn't Need a PC or Console.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)