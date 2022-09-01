Lenovo, the Chinese tech giant, has officially unveiled the Glasses T1 today in the home country. The new smart glasses offer superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life and are lightweight. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops with full-function USB-C. It sports two micro OLED displays for each eye with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Lenovo Legion Y70 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Lenovo Glasses T1 will go on sale in China later this year and will be available in select markets in 2023. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the Lenovo Glasses T1.

Lenovo Glasses T1 (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

Introducing the Lenovo Glasses T1! A wearable virtual monitor that is small-in-size & big on privacy. A pocket-sized solution that ensures your content is for your eyes only. Learn more: https://t.co/KB3OEoCv8L | #LenovoTechLife — Lenovo (@Lenovo) September 1, 2022

The smart glasses come with nose pads, adjustable temple arms and high-resistance hinges. The smart glasses also get high-fidelity built-in speakers, which enable users to watch and listen to multimedia content. It is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows operating systems. Users can connect their Android or Windows PC with a USB Type-C cable, whereas iOS users will have to use an HDMI to glasses adapter with the lightning connector.

