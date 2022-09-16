New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Essar Constructions India Ltd (ECIL) , the Indian arm of Essar Projects, on Friday said it has added Jindal Stainless as its client, by winning a Rs 97-crore contract.

The order is for mechanical works for blast furnace at Jajpur, the firm said in a social media post.

Speaking on the occasion, Sejal Jani, Head - Business Development, Tendering & Estimation, ECIL said, "As we take gradual steps towards building a robust order book, widening the portfolio of clients has also been of importance."

While the firm reaches out to showcase its capabilities and connect with new clients, it fully acknowledge that efficient execution was crucial to uphold its image in the market.

"ECIL has been strengthening its foothold in the minerals and metals domain. Time and cost effective deliveries of orders won during the past one year has not only led to repeat orders, but also enhanced overall market confidence, leading to opening of new doors," he said.

Formed in May 2017 to pursue EPC business interests in India and the subcontinent, ECIL's rise was initially slow, yet steady.

"Over the past five years the strategy has been to take baby-steps in strength areas, get a footing in the market and then explore wider opportunities.

"The first four years saw the engineering division of ECIL steadily making breakthroughs with established as well as new clients," the social media post said.

Alongside, the EPC division was working steadfastly towards showcasing the inherent strengths and execution capabilities, rebuilding relationships with old clients and partners as well as connecting with new ones.

Jindal Stainless (JSL) - founded in 1970 - is India's first swadeshi stainless steel company, and serves customers across 60 countries. With production facilities at Jajpur, Odisha (1.1 million tonne per annum) and at Hisar, Haryana (0.8 MTPA), JSL has expansion plans for Jajpur to ramp up the capacity to 3.2 MTPA in a phased manner.

To align with these expansion plans, as part of backward integration, the iron making capacity is being enhanced and a 2307 cum blast furnace is being set up at Jajpur. The ECIL order is part of these expansion works, the firm said.

