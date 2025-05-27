Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Travel luggage and accessories brand Eume on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in a funding round led by investor Ashish Kacholia.

The capital raise, which also saw existing seed investors Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group and Prithviraj Kothari of Arvog Financial participating, will be used for retail expansion and talent building, according to a company statement.

Also Read | ITR Filing Deadline Extended: Check New Last Date and Simple Steps To File Your Income Tax Return.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

****

RBI grants authorisation to Worldline ePayments to operate as Export-Import Payment Aggregator

Worldline ePayments India on Tuesday announced that it has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank to operate as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator -- Cross-Border -- under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This authorisation enables it to facilitate cross-border online transactions for the import and export of goods and services, as per a company statement.

****

Around 40 pc of overall supply in FY25 was from clean & green energy: Tata Power's Mumbai distribution arm

Tata Power's Mumbai distribution arm on Tuesday announced that 40 per cent of its overall supply in FY25 was from clean and green energy.

The utility company said it supplied 1,665 million units of renewable energy and 724 million units of hydro power to its consumers in the fiscal year, as per a company statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)