Pithoragarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Retired IPS officer and former inspector general of police Vimla Gunjyal was on Saturday elected unopposed as the gram pradhan of her ancestral village.

She was elected unopposed as the village head of Gunji as no other candidate entered the fray on the last day of nominations on Saturday to challenge her, said Pramod Mishra, returning officer for gram pradhan election in Dharchula.

Gunji is a village close to the India-China border in Vyas valley of Pithoragarh district. It is also part of the Centre's Vibrant Village programme.

Saturday was the last day for filing nominations for the forthcoming panchayat elections to be held in Uttarakhand in two phases on July 24 and July 28.

"When five other probable candidates for the post did not file their nomination papers in support of Gunjyal, her name was declared as gram pradhan Gunji by returning officer at Dharchula," an election official said.

After her unopposed election, Gunjyal said, "I entered into this election on request of my villagers and will try my best to solve sanitation related, developmental and resource management problems of my village."

