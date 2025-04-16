Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to allow the expansion of private e-bus operators to other nearby towns.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with the Urban Development Department, the Chief Minister, according to an official statement, emphasised the need to connect the major towns and cities for the convenience of the general public.

"Opportunities should be provided to private e-bus operators in city transport services, while ensuring regulation of fare, designated routes and parking facilities," he said.

The CM, at the same time, stressed that diesel or CNG buses older than 15 years should be scrapped and replaced with eco-friendly electric buses.

At present, 700 e-buses are operational in 15 cities of the state.

Adityanath said that parking remains a growing issue in cities, as he called for the slots to be aligned with demand, space, and time, with uniform fees and monthly passes for employees of local businesses and offices.

He also instructed strict action against illegal parking fee collection and the removal of illegal advertisement hoardings.

"Give preference to electronic display boards instead of hazardous hoardings. Ensure no hoarding distorts or disrespects images or statues of great personalities," he said.

Adityanath instructed that municipal processes like property mutation, registration, and wills should follow a standardised procedure and fee structure across all urban local bodies.

He announced plans to upgrade all district headquarters municipal councils into "smart urban bodies," equipped with digital governance, pollution monitoring, smart lighting, smart parking, digital libraries, exhibition spaces, and renewable energy initiatives.

The budget has already been allocated, and departments have been asked to prepare detailed project plans for the development.

Drawing inspiration from the Shivalik Park developed from waste material in Prayagraj, he issued a direction for the construction of a grand Krishna Lok Park to be built in Mathura-Vrindavan and a Lav-Kush Park and a Shri Purushottam Darshan Experience Centre in Ayodhya.

Adityanath also raised concerns over increasing street dog bite cases, calling for a permanent solution.

He emphasised timely recruitment to fill vacant posts in urban bodies and urged expedited outsourcing where necessary.

Ahead of the monsoon season, he also directed all municipal bodies to improve drainage systems.

