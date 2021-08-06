Godda (Jharkhand), Aug 5 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl and her father drowned in a river here on Thursday when they were swept away by strong currents, a police officer said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Her Family Members Booked After Husband Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

The accident took place when Suwan Hembram, 40, had gone to the waterbody with his daughter for bathing.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 2 Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahgama, Shivshankar Tiwari said, the bodies were fished out later and sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)