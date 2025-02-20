New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Federation University Australia on Thursday announced its expansion in India with the acquisition of Employability.life, reaching 10 million students in higher education.

Federation University, which dates back to 1870 when the School of Mines in Ballarat was established, has evolved into Victoria's leading regional university, and established local and global partnerships, and produced over 1,23,000 graduates, a statement said.

According to the statement, New Delhi-headquartered Employability.life, a workplace readiness company, has partnerships with several colleges and universities across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab.

It stated that the Federation University and Employability.life are set to expand their presence across many more key Indian cities and universities.

Through this acquisition, Employability.life will be integrated into Federation University's ecosystem, helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness.

Employability.life, known for its work-simulated learning approach, will now operate under Federation University, expanding its reach and impact across India.

Prof Duncan Bentley, Vice Chancellor, Federation University Australia, said, "Federation University Australia is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Employability.life as part of our mission to deliver a world-class education that combines academic excellence with practical, real-world experience."

Raja Dasgupta, CEO, Employability.life, stated, "With Federation University acquiring Employability.life, we are targeting to reach ten million students in higher education and prepare them for the future of work. Federation University's acquisition of Employability.life marks a pivotal step in transforming the Indian education landscape by bridging the gap between academia and industry."

Federation University is regional Victoria's leading education institution with campuses in Ballarat, Berwick, Gippsland, Melbourne, and the Wimmera.

