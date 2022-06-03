New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The finance ministry is launching a platform under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) for sharing knowledge with partner nations.

The new platform is being launched during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which will serve as a harbinger of this new era of development cooperation, the ministry said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 5% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Here's An Update on Dearness Allowance For Government Employees.

"The platform has been developed in collaboration with @IndiaEximBank and @MEAIndia to offer a dynamic performance monitoring system for #IDEAS & is an insignia of India's commitment as #VishwaGuruBharat," it said.

"With the recent revisions in #IDEAS, India looks forward to a further deepening of its multifaceted economic partnership with other low income & developing countries -- in true spirit of #SabkaSaath, #SabkaVikaas, #SabkaVishwaas. #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75," it added.

Also Read | IRCTC Luggage Rules: Indian Railways Will Now Fine Passengers For Carrying Extra Baggage; Check Details Here.

It is a demand-driven and development oriented scheme that enables socio-economic development in partner countries, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)