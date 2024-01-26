Latur, Jan 26 (PTI) The 'Hirakni Haat' organised by the District Rural Development Agency and the Umed Maharashtra State Jeevanonnati Abhiyan began in Latur on Friday.

Inaugurating the 5-day event, which has 47 stalls of items made by women's self help groups, state minister Sanjay Bansode said it gives an opportunity to people to buy "rural food in the times of fast food".

"Such exhibition-cum-sale events will popularise products from the rural areas and build markets for SHGs. Efforts will be made at the government level to ensure sale of products made by SHGs," he said.

