Dehradun, January 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began registration for the Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 on Thursday, January 25. Candidates interested in applying for the Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 Examination can apply online by visiting the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in. The last date to apply is February 22.

Applicants must note that the last date to pay the application fee is February 23. The Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode on March 17. The exam duration is 150 minutes, and the paper pattern will be objective type. There are 57 posts for Junior Assistants and 82 posts for Stenographer/Personal Assistants. UPSSSC PET 2023: Final Answer Key of UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Out at upsssc.gov.in, Know How To Download.

How to Apply for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 registration link.

Register and log in using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

To apply for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024, the application fees for Unreserved and Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes, economically weaker section category is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for others. Candidates have to pay the application fee online through Net Banking, Debit, Credit card and UPI. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttarakhand High Court. Meanwhile, the NTA also released the JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for the January 27 to February 1 exam dates. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Test for Session 1 can download their admit card through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

