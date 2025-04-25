Bahraich (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Five workers died allegedly after inhaling fumes emanating from a dryer at a rice mill here on Friday, police said.

Three other workers, who fainted after inhaling the fumes, were rushed to the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, told PTI.

Also Read | India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here's How 2 Countries' Militaries Stack Up.

The incident took place at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill and preliminary investigations suggest that several workers arrived at the mill this morning and went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer, the officer said.

"The fumes were so overwhelming that all the workers present fainted at the scene. Upon receiving information, the fire service team reached the location and evacuated the affected individuals. They were transported to the district hospital. Five of the workers were declared dead upon arrival. The remaining three injured workers are currently receiving treatment," he added.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Police have initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)