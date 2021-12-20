Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI): Admitting that rural medical service is becoming very challenging, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday called upon the medical graduates to serve in the rural areas and earn the reputation as "people's physician."

Medical practice is not just a profession but a means to serve the people, especially the suffering lot, he reminded.

Medical graduates should realise the value and take up service in the rural areas, the Chief Minister urged.

Speaking at the 34th convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University, Guindy, here, Stalin said, "rural medical service has become a major challenge today. I urge you to focus more on rural services upon completion of your studies, and work as a doctor there."

Though as students they would have come from diverse backgrounds, they should consider it as their duty to fan out to the rural areas and serve the masses. "Take up medical service in rural areas and strive to earn the reputation as people's physician," the Chief Minister urged.

Describing The Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University as a "symbol of medical revolution", Stalin said the varsity has been rendering yeoman service and rose to the stature of serving as a role model not only to Tamil Nadu but also to the entire country.

"During the pandemic, the university rendered the best service by involving itself in research activities and in preventing COVID-19. It played a key role in counselling the people and even in conducting COVID-19 tests," he said.

Recalling the crucial role played by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and his DMK in launching numerous health schemes and initiatives, Stalin said it was due to Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi's) efforts that the government ushered in several people-friendly schemes. "Soon, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who presented degrees and medals on the occasion, released a book: 'Pandemic and Problems - Lessons for Recovery and Resilience' and the first copy was received by the Chief Minister.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi were among those who participated in the convocation ceremony.

