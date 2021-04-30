Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.701 billion to USD 584.107 billion in the week ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed

In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by USD 1.193 billion to USD 582.406 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by USD 1.062 billion to USD 541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 615 million to USD 35.969 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by USD 7 million to USD 1.505 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by USD 18 million to USD 4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

