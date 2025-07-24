Etah (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Four kanwariyas were injured after their motorcycle hit a nilgai in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday evening, police said.

Three of the kanwariyas suffered critical injuries, they said.

The incident occurred near Ghumariya village in Rijor area when the group was heading to Soron Ganga Ghat in Kasganj to collect sacred water, officials said.

"All four were thrown off the bike after it hit a nilgai that suddenly came onto the road," Circle Officer Kirtika Singh said.

"They were taken to Veerangana Avanti Bai Autonomous Medical College, Etah, where treatment is ongoing," the officer said.

The injured were identified as Ankit (Dholpur, Rajasthan), Lokesh and Devendra (Shamsabad, UP), and Rajesh (Firozabad).

The police said all four are friends and had undertaken the Kanwar Yatra together. Their families have been informed about the accident.

