Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Four teenagers, all cousins, including two girls drowned in Krishna river while swimming in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Monday, police said.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Pallepadu village in the district.

One person tried to save the teenagers (13-18 age group) but they drowned. The bodies of the four was later fished out of the river, police said.

