Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow the Friday prayers for the sixth consecutive week.

"The administration's decision to disallow Friday prayers at the valley's largest place of worship – the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar – for the sixth consecutive Friday and placing Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under continued house detention is incomprehensible and greatly disturbing," the Anjuman said in a statement.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

It said the grand mosque is being repeatedly targeted on the pretext of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. It also criticised the authorities for detaining Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)