New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has invited applications for the post of Canara Bank managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) to replace K Satyanarayana Raju, who would superannuate in December this year.

The MD & CEO is responsible for the overall strategic and operational performance of the bank and the achievements of its growth and profitability agenda, FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, said in a public notice.

As per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the public notice, the applicant should be in the age group of 45 to 57 years as on June 23, 2025.

The last date for submitting the completed online application is July 21, 2025, it said.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The members of the bureau include Financial Services Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and an RBI Deputy Governor.

Other members are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

