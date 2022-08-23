New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Financial Services Institutions Bureau, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Tuesday recommended the elevation of 14 general managers for the post of executive directors in various banks.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 57 candidates between August 19-23 for recommending suitable names for executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs).

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

Keeping in view their overall experience, the bureau selected 14 Chief General Managers and GMs for elevation to the executive director, FSIB said in a statement.

Some of the successful candidates include Lalit Tyagi, Binod Kumar, Ashok Chandra, Ramasubraman S, M K Jain, M Paramsivam, Subrat Kumar, M V M Krishna and R K Saboo.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliyar, Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Ashutosh Choudhury, Sanjay Rudra and Lal Singh were also selected.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)