Xiaomi 12T Pro has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console website, revealing its key specifications. The handset was previously listed on the FCC certification website with an image, which revealed its design and camera details. Xiaomi 12 Lite Debuts in Malaysia, Now Available for Pre-Order.

A couple of weeks ago, the smartphone's hardware details were tipped, which suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Ultra, which debuted earlier this month. According to the Google Play Console listing, Xiaomi 12T Pro is listed with a codename diting. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM.

It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 20MP front camera. Xiaomi 12T Pro will boot on Android 12 OS and come with support for 120W fast charging. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

