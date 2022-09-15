New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Fujifilm India on Thursday launched the second phase of its CSR campaign to promote early diagnosis of tuberculosis disease in select districts of Gujarat, Kerala and Assam.

The proposed districts in this phase are Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia in Assam; Wayanad in Kerala, and Kutch district in Gujarat.

Under the campaign, Fujifilm India will support three mobile hand held X-ray machines and implementation of project in community settings.

Speaking to PTI, Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said health is one of three major focused areas of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"India has the largest share of TB burden in the world. Since it is a preventable and curable disease, we started the campaign of screening to promote early diagnosis," he said.

The second phase of the campaign kick started from this month and will conclude by August 2023.

Fujifilm said it aims to reach to more than 5 million people and screen around 30,000 of them by using the handheld X-ray machines.

The project will also facilitate TB testing of identified presumptive cases. In association with International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union), the project aims to demonstrate a model for promoting early diagnosis of TB by utilizing newer solutions in community settings.

Through the campaign, Fujifilm will be offering door-to-door awareness on TB and provide mobile digital X-ray services along with Qure.ai's computed aided radiology software application designed with deep-learning for the intervention.

In the first phase, Fujifilm India said it screened over one million people and shared around 8,000 X-ray reports. Through the intervention, 117 new TB patients were identified across 27 cities, including Delhi.

Fujifilm India's annual CSR spend stood at around Rs 2 million during 2021.

