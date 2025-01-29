Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Noted real estate developer G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years as it looks to expand into alternate real estate sectors, including villas and apartments. The company, which has been promoting plots in and around Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Hyderabad, and Mysuru, intends to cater to varied residential preferences across its operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. The expansion into villas and apartments will be integrated into both existing and upcoming project sites alongside the plotted developments.

"This is a proud moment for G Square as we enter the next phase of our evolution. Having successfully conquered the plot market, we are now tailoring our business to meet the diverse residential preferences of our customers" G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam was quoted as saying in a company statement here.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

"This expansion will span across all our operating zones, including Tier I, II and III cities. G Square is planning to invest over Rs 1,000 crore over the next 2 years in this expansion model," he said.

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has completed over 127 projects and had served over 15,000 customers, the statement added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)