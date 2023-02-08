New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Gati Ltd on Wednesday reported its consolidated loss at Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

In contrast, the company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 5.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Gati Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the October-December quarter increased to Rs 444.20 crore from Rs 416.01 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

