New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is aiming to scale its liquid detergent business Godrej Fab over two-fold and hit an annual revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY26, said its Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati.

Besides, it is also working to deepen its rural presence, premiumise portfolio in household insecticides and other segments, and to build out its new pet care business, said the latest annual report of the company.

The Godrej Industries Group's FMCG arm, which entered into the fast-growing liquid detergent segment almost a year ago, has "seen strong early success, and now the goal is to unlock the next level of growth", said Sitapati in the report.

"Another key bet is scaling Godrej Fab — our liquid detergent — to Rs 500 crore. This will require sharper distribution, increased trials and more targeted communication," he said.

In just over a year, Godrej Fab has hit Rs 250 crore in annualised revenue run-rate (ARR), which is a "big win" for GCPL, which entered into main wash detergents, with this brand.

"This will likely be a multi-year growth engine and help us build leadership in a large, under-penetrated category," he said.

According to Sitapati, FMCG, especially home and personal care (HPC), still has significant runway for volume-led growth. Despite recent macro headwinds, the long-term fundamentals remain strong.

Terming FY25 as "a year of learning — and some unlearning", Sitapti said in India, GCPL delivered 5 per cent volume growth, which was below expectations, largely due to a sharper-than-anticipated consumption slowdown in the second half.

While discussing GCPL's focus in FY26, he said it is betting on products that can drive scale, margin, and future readiness.

"One of our top priorities is reshaping the deodorants category. We believe the current MRP and channel architecture in India is structurally broken. Our approach will be to rewire the price-pack-channel configuration, introduce more relevant innovation and invest in building brand equity instead of discount-driven sales," said Sitapati.

Moreover, GCPL which nearly gets around 40 per cent of its revenue from foreign markets, has also plans to take Indian innovations to global markets.

"Aer, Goodknight Liquid Vapourisers and our shampoo hair colour formats are scaling well internationally. We're now designing products with global scale in mind from the start — this unlocks synergies and improves return on innovation," he said.

Over Godrej Ninja, through which GCPL recently entered into the pet food segment, Sitapati said it has plans to expand the business.

"After launching in Tamil Nadu, the next phase will be about refining the model, expanding into new states, and shaping the category through purposeful brand building," he said.

By combining expertise of its group firm Godrej Agrovet in animal nutrition with its marketing and innovation capabilities, GCPL aims to address the nutritional needs of Indian pets and establish a trusted brand in the pet care industry, he said.

"This initiative aligns with our long-term vision to tap into high-growth, future-forward categories. GCPL remains the complete owner of the business and the brand," Sitapati added.

Over its rural expansion, Sitapati said it is expanding Project Vistaar to over 6 lakh rural outlets.

"This will deepen rural reach and help us build penetration in our core categories. This is not just a distribution push — it is an investment in long-term demand creation," he said.

About Park Avenue and Kamasutra, a business which GCPL acquired two years before from Raymond Consumer Care, Sitapati said these "are categories of the future — deodorants, perfumes and sexual wellness".

Fiscal year 2025 was GCPL's first full year of integration, and it made progress, but faced challenges also.

"We entered the year with the ambition to grow this business by 20-25 per cent. We closed the year closer to 10 per cent. This shortfall was shaped by structural realities — these categories are still dominated by wholesale trade, deep discounting and fragmented channels," he said.

GCPL has taken "decisive steps in the right direction" by rationalising the revenue base by 20 per cent from Rs 622 crore to Rs 500 crore, and significantly increased ATL (above the line marketing) spends from Rs 35 crore to over Rs 100 crore.

