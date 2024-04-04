Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Thursday announced its plans to invest over Rs 240 crore (around USD 30 million) to upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune.

The investment will be used to add new projects and manufacturing processes in the facility by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: From His Stock Market Investments to Income Source, Know Everything About Congress Leader’s Wealth.

Inaugurated in 2015, the Pune facility produces components for commercial jet engines.

"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers' demand," said Amol Nagar, managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

The components produced at the plant are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X commercial jet engines, and the LEAP engines by CFM, which is a GE and Safran joint venture, according to the statement.

The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5,000 people since inception in specialised aerospace precision manufacturing processes, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)