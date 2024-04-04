Mumbai, April 4: In his election affidavit filed for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed diverse income sources and investment portfolios, shedding light on his financial standing. The affidavit indicates that Gandhi possesses assets totalling Rs 20.4 crore, with a significant portion allocated to various investments in the stock market, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. Rahul Gandhi's net worth, revealed through his election affidavits, showcases a complex web of assets and investments.

With holdings ranging from stock market investments to immovable properties, Gandhi's financial profile reflects both diversity and strategic investment decisions. His income sources, including parliamentary salary and returns from investments, shed light on his financial independence and economic standing within the political landscape. In this article, we delve into the intricacies of Rahul Gandhi's financial holdings, exploring the nuances of his wealth accumulation and its implications in the realm of Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi Files His Nomination From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Accompanies Congress Leader (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi's Source of Income

Rahul Gandhi, in his election affidavit, reported an income of Rs 1.02 crore for the year 2022-23, primarily sourced from his salary as the Wayanad MP, bank interest, dividends, bonds, and royalties earned. His financial disclosures underscore a diverse portfolio, reflecting investments in various sectors and financial instruments. ‘This Election Is a Fight for Soul of India,’ Says Rahul Gandhi After Filing Nomination From Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency (Watch Video).

Net Worth and Assets Breakdown

The Congress leader's movable assets amount to Rs 9.24 crore, comprising investments in stocks, mutual funds, and bank deposits. His immovable assets, valued at Rs 11.5 crore, include commercial buildings and agricultural and non-agricultural land holdings.

Stock Portfolio and Investments

Gandhi's stock market investments total Rs 4.3 crore, with holdings in prominent companies such as Titan, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, and others. Additionally, his mutual fund investments exceed Rs three crore, while his Sovereign Gold Bonds are valued at Rs 15.21 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi's wealth declaration not only offers a glimpse into his personal financial strategies but also underscores the intersection of politics and economics in the Indian electoral landscape. As voters evaluate candidates' financial disclosures, Gandhi's investments and assets add another dimension to the political discourse, shaping perceptions and debates surrounding leadership and accountability in public office.

