Every year, National Maritime Day is celebrated in India with great fervour on April 5. The day commemorates the maiden journey of India’s first commercial vessel from Bombay to London. SS Loyalty, the commercial vehicle owned by Scindia Steam Navigation Co. Ltd., marked its journey from Bombay to London on April 5, 1919. This historic event marked a significant milestone in India's maritime history and signalled the beginning of India's modern shipping industry. This year will mark the 61st National Maritime Day. On this day, India commemorates the remarkable achievements and contributions of its seafarers, shipping industry, and maritime community. National Maritime Day of India: Here're Some Interesting Facts Related to India’s Nautical Legacy.

National Maritime Day Of India 2024 Date

National Maritime Day of India 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 5.

National Maritime Day of India History

The National Maritime Day of India was first celebrated on April 5, 1964. The day is an occasion to honour the country’s maritime prowess. This annual observance serves as a reminder of India's longstanding maritime traditions and recognizes its pivotal role in global maritime affairs. Every year, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organises a special event and awards ceremony to celebrate this day. The National Maritime Day serves as a platform to showcase India’s maritime potential to the world.

National Maritime Day of India Significance

National Maritime Day of India is celebrated to honour the contributions of the maritime sector to India's economy, trade, and national security. The special day provides an opportunity to recognise the role of seafarers, shipping companies, and ports in promoting maritime trade and ensuring maritime safety. It is an occasion to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have navigated the seas, connecting India to distant lands, fostering trade, and enhancing cultural exchange throughout history.

