New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Mobility firm Ola on Monday said it has appointed Georgina Owens as an independent non-executive director on the Ola UK board.

Currently, Owens is Chief Technology Officer at Liberis Capital, a UK-based fintech company focused on business finance for SMEs, where she focuses on supporting the company's international growth and developing the product portfolio.

Last year, Ola had named Mike Rake as independent non-executive chairman and Leon Daniels as independent non-executive director.

Other members of the board of directors include Balasubrahmanyam Vijay Juturi (non-executive director, Ola UK), Marc Rozendal (Managing Director, Ola UK), and Karl Lutzow (Operations Director, Ola UK).

"Georgina joins us at a high growth phase and I believe her deep experience working with fast moving companies combined with insights on technology will be instrumental as we scale our businesses and double down our focus on building future technologies for the world," Ola UK Board Chairman Mike Rake said in a statement.

Ola launched its ride hailing services in the UK in 2018 and has expanded rapidly since, successfully launching in London in February 2020. Today, Ola operates across 27 local authorities, including Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Bristol.

The company also recently announced Ola Futurefoundry, its global center for advanced engineering and vehicle design.

This center will be based in Coventry, the UK, a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world. It will house global talent across multiple disciplines of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, digital and physical modeling, vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies and more.

Ola is planning to invest over USD 100 million into the center over the next five years and staff it with over 200 designers and automotive engineers.

"Ola's vision for the mobility industry and focus on tech innovation is unparalleled. It is not only making ride-hailing safe and accessible but also leading the world's transition to clean mobility. I look forward to collaborating with the team and building the future of mobility,” Owens stated.

