Hyderabad, July 2 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed and another person injured in an attack by a man, who later attempted suicide, at Ghatkesar near here on Thursday, police said.

The 25-year-old man, suspected to be having an illicit affair with the girl's mother went to her house after she started "avoiding" him and found another man, a common friend, there.

An argument broke out between them following which the accused attacked the woman's daughter with ablade andslit her throat.

He also inflicted injuries on the man's neck before attempting suicide, they said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way, police said.

Locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and conducted inquiry with the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having an affair with the victim's mother.

However it was not clear as to why he attacked the girl.

The assailant and another injured man were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

A murder case was registered, police said.

