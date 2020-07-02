After launching its premium Smart TV offering last year in India, OnePlus has officially launched an affordable range of Smart TVs in the country. The company has introduced the new Smart TVs in two models - OnePlus TV Y Series and OnePlus TV U Series. The former comes in two different sizes which include 32-inch and 43-inch while the latter is offered in a single size - 55-inch. The bigger OnePlus TV 55U1 Smart TV is priced in India at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y Series with a 32-inch screen is priced as low as Rs 12,999. While the OnePlus Smart TV with 43-inch gets a price tag of Rs 22,999. OnePlus TV 2020 Series LIVE Updates: OnePlus TV Y-Series, OnePlus TV U-Series Launched.

All the three Smart TVs from OnePlus will be made available for online sale via Amazon India on July 5, 2020. Moreover, the interested customers can get their hands on the OnePlus TVs via the company's online store as well as offline stores.

OnePlus TV Y Series Launched in India (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The 32-inch variant of the OnePlus TV Y series gets HD resolution with 1,366x768 pixels, whereas the 43-inch model sports FHD resolution with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U series is available in a single variant with a 55-inch Ultra-HD featuring a resolution of 3840x2160-pixels.

OnePlus TV U Series Launched in India (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The main highlights of the OnePlus TV 55U1 are OnePlus Cinematic Display, 55-inch 4K screen, 93 percent DCI-P3, 6.9mm thickness, Gamma Engine, Dolby Vision, 4 Speakers with 30W output, Burdenless design, Android TV with OnePlus software, 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, hidden ports, superb stability and more. It also gets features such as OnePlus Connect, Oxygen Play, Shared Album, Data Saver Plus, Kids Mode, and more. Offering OnePlus Cinematic Display, it also comes with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Gamma Engine and more.

He's right. That's as low as we go. The 32" Y Series will be available for INR 12,999 pic.twitter.com/jX1KRiM6JV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 2, 2020

The affordable version of OnePlus TVs come equipped with DCI-P3 with 93 percent Gamot, Gamma Engine, two speakers with 20W output, Dolby Audio, Android TV 9.0 OS and more. Both the TVs support applications such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Play Store, Chromecast built-in and more.

