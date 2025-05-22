New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Glance, a consumer technology company backed by Google, has launched an AI-native commerce platform for online shopping.

The platform, Glance AI, is powered by proprietary AI models and enables users to discover AI-curated looks by uploading a selfie or image. Using advanced diffusion and geometry modeling, Glance AI generates photorealistic visualizations tailored to each user's body, style, and skin tone.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Glance AI is available globally as a standalone app on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)