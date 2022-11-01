New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 288 to Rs 50,610 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 288 or 0.57 per cent at Rs 50,610 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,023 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 1.02 per cent higher at USD 1,657.40 per ounce in New York.

