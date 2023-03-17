Mangaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) confiscated 1,913 gm of gold that was illegally transported from overseas countries to India from February 16 to 28.

The value of the confiscated gold is Rs 1.08 crore, a customs release said here on Friday. The gold was seized from the possession of six male passengers and a female passenger.

The gold was hidden in clothes, rectum and mouth by the passengers to avoid detection by Customs officials.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in paste form within a double layered shirt, inside rectum and by pasting under feet. One woman passenger had concealed gold in paste form inside the waistband of the trousers worn by her. Gold was also found concealed in the oral cavity of one male passenger.

Further investigation is in progress, the release said.

