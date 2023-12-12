Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) A government official's 22-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by three men in a moving car here, police said on Monday. All three accused have been arrested.

According to a police complaint lodged by the woman, she visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital's Psychiatry Department, where she had been undergoing treatment for some time, on December 5. She sought the help of a tea vendor, Satyam Mishra, whose stall she used to often visit, to charge her mobile phone.

Mishra took her to an ambulance parked nearby to charge her mobile phone. However, after some time, she found that the ambulance was gone and started looking for it with Mishra, police said, citing the complaint.

Mishra later took the woman to a dhaba in the Safedabad area of Barabanki in a car, in which the other two accused were present. The three men made her have a drink laced with intoxicants and raped her in the car before dropping her off in the Indira Nagar area, they said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Wazirganj police station on Sunday under sections 376 (d) (gang rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 328 (administering drug with intent to cause hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three accused, police said.

The other two accused were identified as Suhail and Mohd. Aslam. All three accused have been arrested, they said.

The car used in the crime, two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 19,830 have been recovered from the arrested accused. Further investigation is underway, they said.

