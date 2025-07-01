New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said it will launch a module for coal block operators to submit an exploration proposal through online mode using the single window clearance system.

After submission, the proposal will be processed and approved by the Centre through the integrated system, according to an official statement.

The module covers the entire process of exploration of coal, including approval of geological report and final approval, all within a single digital interface.

It ensures transparency in the processing of exploration data and approvals while maintaining structured timelines for each stage, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The module, to be inaugurated on July 4, marks a milestone in the "end-to-end digitalisation of the coal exploration value chain" developed in collaboration with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL).

Launched in 2021, the single window clearance system is an initiative aimed at providing a unified digital platform for obtaining all requisite clearances and approvals essential for operationalising coal mines and enhancing coal production across the country.

Through this single digital gateway, coal mining stakeholders can seamlessly access statutory permissions, including mining plan and mine closure plan approvals, mining lease grants, environmental and forest clearances and land acquisition.

