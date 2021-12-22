New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday pitched for simplicity while formulating measures to improve ease of living, doing business and reduce the compliance burden.

He also called for the creation of a single identification number for businesses and individuals by merging several identification numbers that exist presently, such as Aadhaar, PAN and TAN, so that delivery of services becomes smoother and faster.

Goyal was addressing representatives of states, UTs and industry here at the valedictory session of a national workshop on the next phase of reforms for reducing compliance burden.

Goyal said government departments can take cues from the private sector which often makes things simpler for users.

Citing an example, he said it is because of this simplicity that many people prefer to book their tickets on online platforms like MakeMyTrip rather than on IRCTC.

"Simplicity is extremely important...Young boys and girls come in and make a system which is (so) easy to navigate that our whole complex mechanism becomes totally redundant...I am only trying to explain that simplicity is going to be very important going forward," he said.

He also called for timely delivery of services, simple monitoring mechanism, practical feedback from stakeholders and easy processes to further improve ease of living.

"With all due respect, very fancy presentations that these big consulting companies come and give are never going to solve the problems of this country or the big, big reports that come from international organisations. We Indians can devise mechanisms which suit the Indian context," he pointed out.

Referring to multiple cards which a person needs to carry today, he said, "Ideas like a single number are very logical. Right from Aadhaar, TAN, PAN and DIN number. We have so many numbers...Can we not bring in something like an American social security number which covers so many things?"

He also spoke of the need to combine various services like the DigiLocker and National Single Window System so that repetitive processes are rationalised, gaps are bridged and redundancies are eliminated when it comes to applying for approvals and permissions.

The minister asked policymakers to consider the wide disparity in income, literacy and the gaps in infrastructure, especially connectivity, while planning the delivery of services, especially if technology is involved.

Speaking at the event, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the government has taken several steps to improve ease of living and doing business in the country.

"This transformational governance initiative in the 75th year of independence would go a long way in unshackling the citizens and industry and give them real deliverance or freedom 2.0," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)