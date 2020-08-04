Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Education technology firm Great Learning on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 300 professionals in the next six months for technology, product, marketing, sales, and business domains.

With several new initiatives in the pipeline, the company is looking to hire over 300 people across functions, Great Learning said in a statement.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming: Watch Deepotsav in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News Ahead of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony.

Some of the key roles Great Learning is looking to fill include head of product, principal engineer and senior software engineer (multiple positions) not only from India but across the globe.

The company expects to touch the 1,000 people mark by the end of the year, it said adding that Great Learning has already hired over 150 entry- and mid-level professionals this year and its current strength stands at 650.

Also Read | Lava Z66 Budget Smartphone With a 13MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India for Rs 7,777.

Great Learning closed FY20 with a booked revenue of Rs 325 crore and has witnessed 5X growth in its learner base with the launch of the Great Learning Academy and the Great Learning Corporate Academy earlier this year.

The company has also launched new professional learning programmes in the last few months and has struck partnerships with top institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras).

"We have done well in the past few months on the back of tremendous growth, both in our existing as well as new business initiatives.

"Our goal is to keep the momentum going, build an impactful team and hire professionals that can help us move into the next orbit of growth," Great Learning Director, People Operations, Karthik Gopalan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)