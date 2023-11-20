New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday expressed shock over the situation in Gaza, and said the "great powers" of the world have already ensured an 'epitaph' for the United Nations.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

The RJD MP shared a post on X by UN Secretary General António Guterres in which he spoke of two UNRWA schools being struck by Israel.

"Shocked!!!! Does it hold any meaning or feeling for the the 'besieged' and 'dispossessed' people of Palestine.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers' Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site.

"It seems the 'great powers' of the world have already ensured 'epitaph' for the body called UN. Jai Hind," Jha said.

Guterres, in his post, said he is "deeply shocked" that two schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees were struck in less than 24 hours in Gaza.

"Dozens of people – many women & children – were killed & injured as they were seeking safety in UN premises. I reaffirm that our premises are inviolable," the UN secretary general had said in his post.

More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, while another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble after the ongoing Israeli attack. Around 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during Hamas' October 7 attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)