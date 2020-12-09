Gaya (Bihar), Dec 9 (PTI) Two gunmen shot and injured a collection agent of a private bank and looted around Rs one lakh from him here in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday, police said.

The two men stopped the motorbike of the collection agent at Nadraganj under Civil Lines police station area of the city and tried to snatch his bag containing the money.

When he resisted their attempt, they shot him in the thigh and fled with the bag.

City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar told reporters that efforts are on to identify the two culprits and they will be arrested soon.

The injured collection agent has been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital here and he is stated to be out of danger.

