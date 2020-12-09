Netflix, a leading OTT content platform offered free streaming to its Indian users during the last weekend. Many users were disappointed due to the short window of the event while some came across 'Capacity' message and they couldn't take the advantage of the StreamFest. To fulfil the demands of its disappointed customers, the company has decided to extend this program. The second loop of this screamfest has been started from today at 9 am and will last till December 11, 2020 8:59 am. Netflix India to Be Free This Weekend From Midnight, Here’s How to Access Netflix Streamfest.

Users can watch free original movies & TV series without even creating an account. Users can also create profiles and add things to 'My List', change UI to Hindi, pick any subtitles or dubs they like without sharing their payment details. Here's how you can watch free Netflix StreamFest 2020.

1. First you need to download the app on your smartphone, website or browser.

2. If you already have an account, then log into your account.

3. To Sign-up, you will have to provide your email address, phone number, name & password.

4. After successful sign-up, you can watch free content by visiting a dedicated StreamFest page.

