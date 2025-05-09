Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) The Gurugram administration is stepping up efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, with Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh regularly reviewing the preparations, officials said on Friday.

Singh chaired a review meeting at the Public Works Department Rest House and issued necessary directions to officers, an official statement said.

The minister reviewed the cleaning of stormwater drains and internal sewer systems across various wards, the efficiency of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and zonal sanitation arrangements.

He instructed that all drains and sewer lines must be thoroughly cleaned before June 15 to prevent public inconvenience.

Singh warned that any negligence in this regard would invite strict action against responsible officials. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a clean and waterlogging-free environment for residents.

He directed that the names of officers responsible for waterlogging-prone spots be shared with local Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and councillors to ensure quick response during emergencies.

Singh also stressed that construction materials used in road and tile work must meet quality standards and be tested in government-approved labs. He asked officials to explore setting up a testing lab in Gurugram.

The minister sought a detailed report on the Municipal Corporation's expenditure on stormwater drain cleaning since 2014.

He said contractors should be paid only after written approval from the RWAs of the respective areas.

Singh expressed displeasure over the functioning of sweeping and super sucker machines in the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar.

He asked officials to share the number of such machines and their route plans with his office.

He said cleaning work must be completed before June 10 and assigned a junior engineer to oversee the functioning of 15 rainwater harvesting sites.

Directing that drinking water not be used in parks, Singh said only treated water from STPs should be utilised.

Reviewing ongoing development projects, he asked officials to speed up construction work and ensure timely completion with quality.

Among the 15 projects reviewed were STP construction in Jahazgarh, sewerage networks in Daulatabad and Dhankot, community centres in Daulatabad, Sectors 12 and 14, road carpeting in Sector 23, a swimming pool in Kamla Nehru Park, water and sewer networks in Bajghera, the new Municipal Corporation office, and multi-level parking in Sadar Bazar.

No delay will be tolerated and regular inspections and monitoring must be ensured to address issues promptly, he said.

