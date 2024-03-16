Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) In a dispute between two directors of a private company over an ongoing case, one of them allegedly assaulted the other and threatened to kill him during a party at a club here, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against Mukesh Kumar Kulari and his friend following a complaint by his co-director Mani Varshney, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 9.15 pm at a club in 32nd Milestone here during a party organised by a software company.

Varshney and Kulari, both the directors of a private company, were present at the party, they said.

According to Varshney's complaint, Kulari came to him and allegedly threatened him to withdraw an ongoing case.

When he refused, Kulari allegedly thrashed him. His friend Aditya also allegedly punched him, the complainant said.

People present there intervened and separated them but the accused duo allegedly threatened to kill him, Varshney added.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station here against Kulari and Aditya under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the police said.

"We have sought the CCTV footage from the club premises and are investigating the case from all angles. The accused will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer.

