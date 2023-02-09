Faridabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed Haryana as a pre-eminent investment destination and invited the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to invest in the state.

"Since 2019, we have received an investment of USD 5.22 billion. Besides this, the state's export has also increased to Rs 2.17 lakh crore," the chief minister said during the meeting with the SCO members at Surajkund, Faridabad.

He assured the member countries of full cooperation from the state government in setting up their business ventures in Haryana.

The chief minister said that the participation of the SCO in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will work to bring the countries onto the global stage and strengthen their economies.

"The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been organised here since 1987. It has made a mark on the world map. Today Haryana is among the rapidly growing states. The participation of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this Mela is very pivotal as artists of every country are proudly displaying the unique colours of their culture and are showcasing the best of its heritage in the form of handicrafts and performing arts," Khattar said.

"Besides, B2B (Business to Business), B2C (Business to Customer), and G2G (Government to Government) connections, Haryana believes doing business with H2H, means Heart to Heart connection," he added.

The chief minister said that Haryana is among the leading states on the parameters of economic development. The offices of 400 Fortune-500 companies of the world are set up in Gurugram, the economic capital of the state.

He said that Haryana is a leader in the manufacturing of many products like cars, two-wheelers, tractors, scientific instruments, footwear etc. About 50 per cent of the country's four-wheelers are manufactured in Haryana, he added.

Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Government of India, Sanjay Verma said that Haryana is the fastest-growing state in the country today. "Haryana has made tremendous progress in all fields in the recent past," he added.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi; Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal; Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Amit Agrawal; and representatives of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.

