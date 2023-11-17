Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) To curb illegal mining activities, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday issued stringent directives targeting the affected areas in the Aravalli region across Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

During a meeting convened with officers from the mining and police departments, along with deputy commissioners of the three districts, Kaushal instructed them to implement robust surveillance measures utilising CCTV cameras and drones.

This initiative aims to effectively combat illegal mining within the region with a focus on maintaining continuous vigilance along the border areas adjoining Rajasthan to safeguard the Aravali ranges, an official release quoting Kaushal said.

He directed the immediate installation of CCTV cameras and the utilisation of drone services by hiring until the purchase process is completed.

The DCs were also instructed to establish control rooms for continuous monitoring of illegal mining activities, he said.

Additionally, the forest department was tasked with ensuring the survival of the existing plantations in the region while undertaking further plantation efforts, he said.

He directed the DCs to hold regular meetings with concerned departments and ensure systematic inspections of stone crusher sites.

